Police are searching for a missing 9 year old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A 9 year old boy was reported missing yesterday and this morning, San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating him.

When Isaiah “Ronnie” Hedland was last seen in the 500 block of Hoover Avenue, he wearing a white polo, white khaki pants and carrying a camouflage backpack.

He’s 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 56 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and has a mole on the left side of his face.

If you’ve seen him or you know where he is, contact the SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.