Police are searching for missing elderly San Antonio woman

Don Morgan
May 6, 2022 @ 4:11am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly woman.

Her name is Margarita Martinez and she was last seen at around 9:30 A.M. Thursday in the 400 block of Future Drive.

She was driving a Red 2017 Kia Rio with the Texas license plate 1MSPG.

Margarita is an 85 year old Hispanic female with white hair, and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She was wearing a flower print blouse and violet pants at the time of her disappearance.

She also has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety.

If you have any information on Margarita’s whereabouts, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

