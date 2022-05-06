Police are searching for missing elderly San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly woman.
Her name is Margarita Martinez and she was last seen at around 9:30 A.M. Thursday in the 400 block of Future Drive.
She was driving a Red 2017 Kia Rio with the Texas license plate 1MSPG.
Margarita is an 85 year old Hispanic female with white hair, and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. She was wearing a flower print blouse and violet pants at the time of her disappearance.
She also has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her safety.
If you have any information on Margarita’s whereabouts, call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.