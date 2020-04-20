      Weather Alert

Police are searching for missing San Antonio woman

Don Morgan
Apr 20, 2020 @ 6:29am
Photo: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 88 year old woman with a medical condition is missing and the San Antonio Police Department is hoping you can help locate her.

Eleuteria Cortez Martinez was last seen at around 11 A.M. Sunday in the 800 block of North Frio Street.

Martinez, who was wearing a blue sweater at the time is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 180 pounds. She has curly salt and pepper, shoulder length hair and uses a walking cane.

If you have seen her or know where she is, contact the SAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 210-297-7660.

