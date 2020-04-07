Police are searching for two men who crashed a car into a home on San Antonio’s North side
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A car has crashed into a North side home and police are looking for the two men who were in the vehicle.
They were driving a Dodge Challenger and for some reason, they sped off when they spotted a police vehicle.
The car was going about 50 miles per hour when it slammed into the home in the 1300 block of Vista Del Monte at around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday.
Both men got out of the car and ran away.
Luckily, no injuries have been reported and crews are inspecting the severity of the damage done to the home.