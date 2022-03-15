Police Are Sending A Clear Message To Residents of Northwest Cities. You’re On Your Own!

Due to the supremely shortsighted “Defund the police” movement that nearly every elected official in the Northwest supported in 2020, cities in the Pacific Northwest are facing a major cop shortage. Not because they don’t have the money to hire new officers, because the cities don’t support the cops who are brave enough to take the job. But what happens when there aren’t enough cops to do the job of keeping a city safe? Well they can’t do the job, at least not as much as they normally would.
Watch below as Lars talks about services you WON’T be getting from one NW city’s police department:
