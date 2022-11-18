Police arrest 40 year old man for pursuing underage girl online

Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 40 year old man is behind bars after he was caught sending sexually explicit messages to someone he thought was an underage girl.

Carlos Camero assumed the person he was chatting with on social media was a 14 year old girl and had arranged to meet up with her for a sexual encounter.

Instead, he met up with members of the San Antonio Police Department’s Human Exploitation Unit.

Camero was arrested without incident and brought to the Bexar County Jail.

He’s being charged with solicitation of a minor with intent, which is a second degree felony.