Police arrest man in connection with fatal shooting outside Northwest Side nightclub

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a Northwest Side nightclub earlier in May.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Noah James Patterson was arrested and charged with one count of homicide and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to a shooting at the Privat Social Club around 1:30 a.m. on May 18, and upon arrival they say they found Devon Jordan King with a gunshot wound to the torso. SAPD says King was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Three other people at the scene were also hurt, but each survived their wounds.

Sergeant Washington Moscoso says the shooting happened after two groups of people were kicked out of the club and then started fighting in the parking lot.

Police believe two shooters were involved, but it is not clear who the second suspect is or whether or not they will be facing any charges.

SAPD is crediting surveillance footage for helping to identify Patterson as a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be given when possible.