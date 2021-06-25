      Weather Alert

Police arrest man on murder charge in Austin mass shooting

Associated Press
Jun 25, 2021 @ 4:28am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Prosecutors say authorities in Texas have arrested a 19-year-old man on a murder warrant for the killing of a tourist during a mass shooting in downtown Austin that also wounded more than a dozen people.

The Travis County District Attorney’s office say officers with a fugitive task force took De’ondre White into custody Thursday afternoon on a warrant for the killing of 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor during the June 12 shooting on Austin’s 6th Street.

It was not immediately clear whether White has an attorney.

His arrest comes two days after prosecutors dropped criminal charges against two juveniles initially arrested in the shooting.

