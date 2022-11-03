Police arrest San Antonio man after his 2 year old son dies from blunt force trauma

Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old San Antonio man is behind bars on charges he intentionally caused the death of his 2 year old son.

Moises Rodriguez took his son Grayson to the hospital October 17.

The boy was unresponsive when they arrived. Rodriguez told police he was holding the child while carrying some other items and accidentally dropped the child.

He said the child fell 3 or 4 feet, landing face first onto the hardwood floor.

He also said he performed CPR on Grayson and called the child’s mother before taking him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed Grayson died of a lacerated heart caused by blunt force trauma that was not consistent with the fall his father reported.

There were also signs that the child had several rib fractures in various stages of healing and that he had suffered serious chest traumas multiple times.

Rodriguez didn’t provide a plausible explanation for the child’s injuries and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody Wednesday with bond set at $125,000.