Police arrest San Antonio man for sending explicit online messages to teen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 31 year old San Antonio man has been arrested for having online conversations of a sexual nature with someone he believed was a 15 year old girl.

Nicholas Gonzales began exchanging messages with someone he thought was a teenaged girl and the conversation quickly became sexually explicit.

At some point he agreed to meet with the girl in exchange for sexual acts.

Instead, Gonzales was picked up by members of the SAPD’s Human Exploitation Unit.

He’s facing a 3rd degree felony charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor.