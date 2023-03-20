Police arrest several San Antonio street racers, McManus says “Don’t come back!!”

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several arrests were made over the weekend following a series of street takeovers across San Antonio Saturday night.

San Antonio police said it had learned about several takeovers that were planned in several parts of the city.

San Antonio police and the Texas Department of Public Safety said there were at least four that they responded to that night — one near the Pearl, two on the city’s west side, and one on the city’s southside.

“Last night, street racers showed up in SA,” San Antonio police chief William McManus wrote on Twitter Sunday. “However, they didn’t all leave, and some left without all the property they came with.”

McManus said multiple arrests were made, officers were able to seize multiple guns, and a few cars were impounded. The police chief said some of those cars had been stolen.

The police department said a driver at a takeover at Broadway and Josephine was stopped by officers for a traffic violation. A gun and marijuana was found in the car. The driver was arrested on unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession charges. That car was impounded.

A driver was stopped for a traffic violation after leaving a takeover at Cupples and US 90. They were arrested on unlawful weapon and marijuana charges. That car was impounded.

A car leaving a takeover on Marbach just west of Loop 410 was stopped for reckless driving. That driver was arrested for that charge and for possessing marijuana. That car also ended up being impounded.

Another car was spotted by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers for being at a takeover on Southwest Military Drive near South Zarzamora. Police pulled that vehicle over for a traffic violation. The driver of that car has 12 misdemeanor warrants and was arrested. That vehicle was impounded.

McManus’ message to these takeover drivers: “Don’t come back!!”