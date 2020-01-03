Police arrest suspect in New Year’s morning crash that killed 14-yr-old girl and 31-yr-old man
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A driver accused of killing two people while traveling at more than 100 miles per hour through a West Side neighborhood is behind bars.
Police say 18-year-old Cesar Gonzalez was behind the wheel of a truck that hit a van that was backing out of a driveway on Poplar Street on New Year’s morning.
The impact caused the van to spin , ejecting 14-year-old Kristina Aileen Spohn who was pronounced dead on the scene. The 31-year-old driver of the van also was killed, and two children, ages 1 and 5, are in stable condition with burns to their upper body and face.
Gonzalez was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.
The investigation continues.