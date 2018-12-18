Police say man linked to six robberies in one day confessed

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Six robberies, all in a day’s work for a local thief, but the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect. He started around 11 a.m. Monday on IH 35 near Loop 410 in the Northeast Side.

“An employee who was getting off work at the Adult Megaplex was robbed at gunpoint,” said San Antonio Police Officer Carlos Ortiz.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Mata is accused of robbing five other individuals at different locations before he called it quits. One of the victims was able to get his license plate number, which led officers to Mata’s home.

“Officers set up surveillance and waited for him to get into a vehicle. Once he got into a vehicle, they initiated a traffic stop and were able to take him into custody,” said Ortiz.

He told KTSA News that officers found a gun and two knives in Mata’s car.

“He was subsequently brought down to the Robbery Task Force were he was interviewed, and he confessed to his crimes,” said Ortiz.

Mata officially is charged with three robberies, but he’s suspected of committing three others . Those charges are pending.