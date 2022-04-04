      Weather Alert

Police ask for help in locating missing elderly man

Don Morgan
Apr 4, 2022 @ 5:38am
Photo: Hollywood Park Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Hollywood Park are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man.

77 year old Arturo Garza is a Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes.

He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

He was last seen walking in the 16900 block of San Pedro Avenue at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.

Garza has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Park Police Department at 210-494-3575.

