Police ask for help in locating missing elderly man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Hollywood Park are asking for your help in locating a missing elderly man.
77 year old Arturo Garza is a Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes.
He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.
He was last seen walking in the 16900 block of San Pedro Avenue at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.
Garza has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Park Police Department at 210-494-3575.