Police ask for help in locating missing San Antonio teen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.
She is 14 year old Alexis Rivas Aparicio and she was last seen Wednesday, June 29 in the 6100 block of Whitby Road.
Alexis is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.
At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jean cut-off shorts, a red top and red Champion slides.
Alexis has a medical condition that requires a Doctor’s care.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, get in touch with the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.