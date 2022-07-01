      Weather Alert

Police ask for help in locating missing San Antonio teen

Don Morgan
Jul 1, 2022 @ 4:15am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

She is 14 year old Alexis Rivas Aparicio and she was last seen Wednesday, June 29 in the 6100 block of Whitby Road.

Alexis is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing blue jean cut-off shorts, a red top and red Champion slides.

Alexis has a medical condition that requires a Doctor’s care.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, get in touch with the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

