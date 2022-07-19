      Weather Alert

Police ask for help in locating missing San Antonio woman

Don Morgan
Jul 19, 2022 @ 10:16am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help locate a woman who has been missing for a couple of weeks.

Her name is Christina Lee Powell and she was last seen at around 10:30 A.M. July 5th as she was leaving her home on Red Hill Place.

The 39 year old was on her way to work but she never showed up.

Christina is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has shoulder length blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say Christina has a diagnosed medical condition that requires the care of a Doctor.

She was driving a black 2020 Nissan Rogue with the Texas plate PYJ-8564 when she was last seen.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

