Police ask for help in locating missing San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are hoping you can help locate a woman who has been missing for a couple of weeks.
Her name is Christina Lee Powell and she was last seen at around 10:30 A.M. July 5th as she was leaving her home on Red Hill Place.
The 39 year old was on her way to work but she never showed up.
Christina is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has shoulder length blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say Christina has a diagnosed medical condition that requires the care of a Doctor.
She was driving a black 2020 Nissan Rogue with the Texas plate PYJ-8564 when she was last seen.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, get in touch with the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.