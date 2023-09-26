Police ask for help in locating San Antonio woman missing since Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Angela Nicole Segura was last seen Saturday in the 300 block of Dorie Street.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Angela also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires attention.

She was last seen wearing a dark yellow shirt, blue jeans, purple shoes and was carrying a beige purse.

If you have seen Angela or know where she is, call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.