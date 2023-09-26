KTSA KTSA Logo

Police ask for help in locating San Antonio woman missing since Saturday

By Don Morgan
September 26, 2023 8:40AM CDT
Share
Police ask for help in locating San Antonio woman missing since Saturday
Photo: San Antonio Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Angela Nicole Segura was last seen Saturday in the 300 block of Dorie Street.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Angela also has a diagnosed medical condition that requires attention.

She was last seen wearing a dark yellow shirt, blue jeans, purple shoes and was carrying a beige purse.

If you have seen Angela or know where she is, call the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

More about:
missing woman
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI