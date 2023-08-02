Police ask for help in locating thieves who hit New Braunfels storage facility

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in New Braunfels are hoping you can help them locate whoever stole several items from a self storage facility.

Police say the thieves struck at Memorial Self Storage on South Walnut Avenue, taking trailers, riding lawn mowers a pickup and a generator.

Video from the business shows the thieves making two trips to the storage facility over two days in July.

A reward of up to $4,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of grand jury indictment.

If you recognize the suspected thieves, get in touch with the New Braunfels Police Department or, call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.