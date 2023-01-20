Police ask for help in locating two missing girls from McKinney

Photo: McKinney Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are asking for your help in locating two missing girls.

The McKinney Police Department says 6 year old Jennifer Burns and 9 year old Jessica Burns have been missing since Thursday evening.

Jennifer is 4 feet tall, 60 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She wears purple frame glasses.

Jessica is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses with a dark frame.

Police are also searching for a woman connected to the missing girls. She is 60 year old Jame Burns. She’s 5 feet 2 inches tall, 230 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black clothing and driving a black SUV. The make, model and plate number of the vehicle are unknown.

If you’ve seen them or know where they are, get in touch with the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700.