Police asking for help in locating missing San Antonio man
Photo: San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for help in locating a man who has been missing for more than a week.
37 year old Samuel Rivera was last seen on Tuesday, June 23 in the 100 block of Jackson Keller.
He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 237 pounds. Rivera has brown eyes and black hair and you can see a photo of him on the San Antonio news page of KTSA dot com.
He also has a medical condition that requires the care of a doctor.
If you know where he is or you have seen him, contact the SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.