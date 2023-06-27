Police asking public for help in solving 2022 murder of 33 year old San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police and San Antonio Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them find whoever killed a 33 year old woman one year ago.

The body of Yolanda Ramirez Flores was found June 28, 2022 in the 1900 block of I-37 South.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.

Since then, investigators have been trying to piece together the events leading up to her death.

She was last seen alive as she left work 4 days before her body was found.

What happened between the time she left work and when her body was discovered is still not known.

Detectives are hoping you can help, so if you have any information that may help, you’re asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.