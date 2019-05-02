Police: Bank robber used oblivious dad as getaway driver
By Associated Press
|
May 2, 2019 @ 2:36 PM
car

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man who robbed a bank used his unwitting father as a getaway driver.

An affidavit written by a police detective says Keith Tilton dropped his 39-year-old son, Joseph Donald Tilton, at a Lewiston bank Tuesday afternoon, believing his son needed to cash a check. In the few minutes he was inside, police say Joseph Tilton actually robbed the bank.

After dropping his son off in a different part of Lewiston, Keith Tilton drove past the bank, and was stopped by police who had the getaway car’s description. Keith Tilton isn’t charged, as police don’t think he knew what was happening.

The Sun Journal reports Joseph Tilton is charged with felony robbery, accused of stealing $620. His attorney Richard Charest didn’t return a call seeking comment.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

