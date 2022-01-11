Police believe missing Schertz man was murdered, reward for info increased to $10,000

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Schertz Police Department and the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers have increased the reward for information on a man that has been missing since March that officials believe has been murdered.
According to police, Jacob Dubois told his girlfriend on March 7 that he was going to meet up with a friend named Ethan Beckman. Dubois never returned home and when his girlfriend called police, officers reportedly spoke with Beckman over the phone.
Beckman told police that he and Dubois had driven to a construction site near Dubois’ home near Homestead Parkway and Somervell and that Dubois said he was going to walk home.
Dubois never returned home and on March 9 police considered him a missing person.
Officers continued interviewing Beckman about Dubois’ disappearance on March 10 and he reportedly gave police conflicting stories, prompting detectives to seize Beckman’s vehicle for an inspection.
Police report that Beckman’s vehicle appeared as though someone had attempted to thoroughly clean the inside of the car leaving the floorboard soaked with water. Blood was eventually discovered by detectives on and around the passenger seat of the vehicle.
The discovery eventually led police to obtain a warrant for Beckman’s arrest for 3rd degree tampering with or fabricated physical evidence on March 12. Beckman was arrested and booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on March 29 and has remained in custody on an $875,000 bond.
Police said Dubois’ disappearance is now being considered a murder investigation.
Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers said the program cannot pay rewards for information concerning missing persons unless a crime has occurred and that any information that leads to the felony arrest of individuals involved in the crime can earn up to $10,000.