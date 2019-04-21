Police blow up explosives found in New Braunfels home

CONVERSE, Tx. (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police blew up a couple suspicious devices in the city Saturday afternoon.

Police say someone in the 100 block of South Academy Avenue purchased the contents of a storage unit and after he brought those goods to his home, he found items that he thought may have been explosives.

He called police who responded, along with the San Antonio Police Department Bomb Squad and ATF.

The house was evacuated and a portion of the road was closed while the bomb squad detonated the items.

Police say they were able to determine after the fact that they were small blasting caps used for construction and were being stored improperly.

No arrests are expected and no one was hurt.