Police break up “unruly crowds” in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another night of protests in San Antonio ends with police breaking up a group creating a disturbance downtown.
It started at the Bexar County Courthouse when a crowd gathered to protest the death of George Floyd but when the sun went down, the trouble began…..again.
Officers used rubber and wooden projectiles, smoke and pepper balls to break up the pack as they unsuccessfully tried to get onto interstate 37 near the Alamodome.
There had been an earlier stand off near Alamo Plaza.
The police department had sent out a tweet alerting residents that they were trying to disperse unruly crowds causing damage and attacking officers with glass bottles.
Some of the projectiles being used to break up the disturbance hit some members of the media as they covered the unrest.
One reporter sent out a tweet asking Mayor Nirenberg if he was “okay” with members of the media getting hit by the objects.
The Mayor replied that he was not and that he would ask for more information about the projectiles.