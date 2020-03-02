Police capture man wanted for shooting at a Uvalde County Deputy
Photo: Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The manhunt for a 29 year old who shot at a Uvalde County Deputy last month is over.
Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson says Dustin Ray Whitlock was captured in Ingram Sunday afternoon.
Johnson posted on Facebook that officers received a tip that Whitlock was hiding in a shed on the outskirts of town. They made contact with him at around 5:15 P.M.
Officers surrounded the shed and about an hour later, Whitlock, who did have a gun, surrendered.
He’s been charged with multiple felonies and is being held at the Kerr County Jail.
The search for Whitlock began February 23rd when a Uvalde County Deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation.
A high speed chase ended near Leakey, where Whitlock crashed into a tree. He got out of his truck and shot at the Deputy as he ran away. The Deputy wasn’t hurt.