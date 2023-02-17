Police catch two car thieves after chase near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some early morning chaos near Downtown San Antonio.

It was around 5 A.M. Friday when police officers tried to get the driver in a suspected stolen vehicle to pull over on Jackson Street.

But the driver decided to speed away. After a short chase, two people jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run. Officers caught the pair who put up a fight before they were in custody.

A K9 officer was brought in and while the search for evidence was going on, a neighborhood dog went after the K9. An officer had to use a taser to stop the dog from attacking.

Meanwhile, an officer involved in the chase suffered a knee injury and was checked by paramedics at the scene.

The names of the two people who were arrested have not been released.