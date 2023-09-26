Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A chase involving a man who had stolen items from a construction site in New Braunfels ends on Loop 410 in San Antonio.

KSAT-12 is reporting that New Braunfels Police began chasing the man just after 3 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The pursuit continued down Interstate 35 until the driver turned on to Loop 410 South. It was there that the chase ended when the speeding driver collided with a van near Winnco Drive.

The person in the van was trapped inside and firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get them out. He’s reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital.

Meanwhile, the man they were chasing jumped out of his car and started to run. Officers were able to catch him and take him into custody. His name hasn’t been released.

The investigation continues.