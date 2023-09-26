KTSA KTSA Logo

Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio’s East side

By Don Morgan
September 26, 2023 7:56AM CDT
Share
Police chase begins in New Braunfels, ends in a crash on San Antonio’s East side
Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A chase involving a man who had stolen items from a construction site in New Braunfels ends on Loop 410 in San Antonio.

KSAT-12 is reporting that New Braunfels Police began chasing the man just after 3 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The pursuit continued down Interstate 35 until the driver turned on to Loop 410 South. It was there that the chase ended when the speeding driver collided with a van near Winnco Drive.

The person in the van was trapped inside and firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get them out. He’s reported to be in stable condition at an area hospital.

Meanwhile, the man they were chasing jumped out of his car and started to run. Officers were able to catch him and take him into custody. His name hasn’t been released.

The investigation continues.

More about:
east side
High-speed chase
New Braunfels
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
2

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
3

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
4

Cans of SPAM sold at Texas H-E-B stores subject of USDA health alert
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI