Police chase, suspect shuts down Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ingram Park Mall closed early to customers Friday afternoon after a police chase and a potentially armed suspect entered the mall.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was chasing a suspect who evaded deputies and ran into the mall. It said it is still working to identify their suspect, though, it said he is described as a Hispanic male with a medium build, who stands about 5’7″ and 5’9″ tall, and was wearing a black or blue shirt and black shoes.

The mall — including the parking lot — is closed as the sheriff’s office works to get the suspect. It asks people not to attempt to enter the parking lot.

People inside the mall are being asked to shelter in place.