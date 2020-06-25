Police Chief in Maine doesn’t look far for a man who tried to rob a convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Chief of Police of a small town in Maine didn’t have to spend a lot of time searching for a man suspected of attempted robbery.
In the town of Fort Fairfield, Maine, a community of about 3,000 people situated on the border with Canada, it’s a safe bet that everybody knows who their neighbors are.
That was the case during a recent robbery attempt.
Shawn Newell is the town’s Police Chief and as he was sitting on his deck cooling off with a glass of water Wednesday afternoon, he received a call for an attempted armed robbery at a nearby convenience store.
Newell was off duty but he listened to the description of the man… and as he was getting up to help in the search…he spotted him.
Turns out the man was lives across the street from Newell and was returning home after the robbery attempt.
The Chief managed to detain the 46 year old man until more officers arrived to make the arrest.