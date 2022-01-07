      Weather Alert

Police continue search for Lina Khil despite Amber Alert suspension

Katy Barber
Jan 7, 2022 @ 2:31pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)  — The San Antonio Police Department is clearing up some confusion.

The Amber Alert for Lina Khil was discontinued at 12:41 p.m. this afternoon but police want the public to know the search is still ongoing, noting the alert system is a tool and not an indicator of active investigations.

The investigation is still being considered a missing persons case.

The SAPD Public Information Office said the department “will continue to diligently continue combing through leads in hopes of locating Lina and reuniting her with her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

“The SAPD in partnership with our federal partners have worked tirelessly on finding Lina,” The Public Information Office said in a statement. “Every tip received by concerned citizens through our Missing Persons Unit is received and actionable information is relayed to the appropriate SAPD follow up unit. From the onset of Lina’s disappearance, we requested assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies; state and federal partners assisted immediately with every reasonable resource available in locating Lina.”

TAGS
Lina Khil San Antonio
Popular Posts
Woman shot while driving on northeast San Antonio Interstate 35 frontage road
Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters
San Marcos teen, Live Oak man among 13 arrested for distribution of fentanyl in Austin
Man in critical condition after getting shot on San Antonio's South side
Three teens in custody, two more on the run after ramming San Antonio Police vehicle
Connect With Us Listen To Us On