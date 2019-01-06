Police continue search for missing 8-month-old San Antonio boy

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are still looking for 8-month-old King Jay Davila, who went missing after a car theft on the West Side Friday night, and say the boy’s father is not cooperating.

The boy went missing after surveillance video shows a woman taking the car at a gas station on Enrique Barrera Parkway at SW 34th Street just before 7 p.m.

Police need help identifying her. She is described as a thin white or Hispanic woman last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and tan pants.

Police chief William McManus said at a news conference Saturday afternoon that police are still actively looking for the boy.

“We’ve got helicopters out, teams of people out, investigators out, officers out looking for the baby and the woman,” McManus stated. “We are scouring that area.”

“The FBI is now assisting in the investigation into the disappearance of 8 month old King Jay Davila. As always, we are extremely grateful for their willingness to assist our department when needed. It’s even more appreciated that these agents are volunteering their time and expertise to help us find King, despite them not being paid during the current government shutdown. Together, we will work tirelessly to find baby King.”

The boy’s father, 34-year-old Christopher Davila, has been charged with child endangerment and is not helping investigators. McManus says many family members are not being cooperative in this case.

“It’s a kidnapping right now,” the police chief stated. “If you are later found to be withholding information, you could end up being charged in this kidnapping.”

You are encouraged to call 911 if you have any information that can help police in this investigation.