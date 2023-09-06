Police: Couple kidnapped from home on San Antonio’s Southwest side, 5 children left behind by kidnappers

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for two people who were kidnapped from a home on San Antonio’s Southwest side.

Investigators say it happened at around 6 o’clock Wednesday morning at a home in the 3100 block of Mission Bell.

KSAT-12 reports two men kicked in the front door and kidnapped two people, a man and a woman, both in their 30’s.

They were shoved into a white SUV that sped away from the home.

Five children were left at the home. They were apparently not injured in the kidnapping and police are questioning them.

At this point, there is no description of the two kidnappers and police don’t know why they targeted the couple.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.