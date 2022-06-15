      Weather Alert

Police determine death of man found under boat ramp in Seguin was not accidental

Don Morgan
Jun 15, 2022 @ 8:17am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It wasn’t an accident.

That’s what police in Seguin are saying about the death of a man whose body was found under a boat ramp.

It was Saturday morning when officers found the body of 51 year old Seguin resident Santos Hernandez at the Lake Placid Boat Ramp just off IH-10.

Investigators determined Hernandez suffered blunt force trauma to the head. They say the injuries were caused by someone else.

The Medical examiner will determine the exact cause of his death.

Now the search for whoever is responsible is underway and police are hoping you can help.

Anyone with information can call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

