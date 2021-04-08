      Weather Alert

Police discover body of a man in an alley on San Antonio’s West Side

Don Morgan
Apr 8, 2021 @ 7:49am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police responded to a call of shots being fired on the West Side Wednesday night, they arrived to find the body of a man dead in an alley.

The call came in from the 2000 block of Texas Avenue just after 11:30 P.M.

Police found the body of a man in his 30’s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are working to determine how he died and how he ended up in the alleyway.

His name hasn’t been released.

TAGS
Body Found San Antonio
Popular Posts
Why Has The Cost Of Lumber Skyrocketed?
Are Voter Laws Racist Like Democrats Claim?
Two fully-vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio
Shots fired in road rage shooting on Northwest San Antonio highway
Three people hurt in crash that forced closure of IH-35 on San Antonio's Northeast Side