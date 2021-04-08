Police discover body of a man in an alley on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police responded to a call of shots being fired on the West Side Wednesday night, they arrived to find the body of a man dead in an alley.
The call came in from the 2000 block of Texas Avenue just after 11:30 P.M.
Police found the body of a man in his 30’s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are working to determine how he died and how he ended up in the alleyway.
His name hasn’t been released.