Police file at-large Driving While Intoxicated case against San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

Photo-Clayton Perry Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An at-large case of driving while intoxicated has been filed against San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry.

The San Antonio Police Department filed the case with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

Details about the case haven’t been made public as they haven’t been filed in court.

That will happen if the DA’s office accepts the case after it’s reviewed by prosecutors to determine if it can be proven beyond reasonable doubt. The DA’s office says they can’t make further comment while the cases are pending.

Earlier charges of failure to stop and give information are also under review.

Perry is suspected of crashing into another vehicle at a stoplight at Jones-Maltsberger and Redland Roads the night of November 6.

He is said to have left the scene of the crash and a San Antonio Police Officer later found Perry lying in his backyard, injured and smelling of alcohol.