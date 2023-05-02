Police find drugs and a baby in car after chase on IH-35 in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are behind bars after leading police in New Braunfels on a chase.

It started at around 3 P.M. Saturday. That’s when officers were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods at Creekside Way.

They were told that two people, a man and a woman, had stolen some items from the store. They got into a vehicle with another male and female and took off.

Police were able to locate the car but the driver refused to pull over. After a chase on IH-35 South, the driver left the highway at Walnut Avenue and stopped.

When officers searched the vehicle they found pot, meth, cocaine, and an eight-month-old baby girl.

The child was turned over to family members after being examined and determined to be in good health.

New Braunfels Police arrested all four adults in the car:

• The driver, identified as 29-year old Gabriel Alejandro Bobadilla of San Antonio, was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, and Endangering a Child (with the potential for imminent danger/bodily injury). His bond has been set at combined $45,000.

• The infant’s mother, 23-year old Alexandra Denise Maltos of San Antonio, was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of Marijuana (<2-ounces), two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance (for cocaine and methamphetamine), and Endangering a Child (with the potential for imminent danger/bodily injury). Her bond has been set at a combined $57,000.

• 27-year old Kaeleen Chasity Quichocho of San Antonio was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and a warrant for Theft out of Bexar County was served on her. Her bond has been set at a combined $7,000.

• 29-year old Francisco Javier Villarreal of San Antonio was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

All four are being held at the Comal County Jail. Police say more charges could be filed once they complete their investigation.