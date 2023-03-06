KTSA KTSA Logo

Police find man shot to death in car parked on San Antonio’s West Side

By Don Morgan
March 6, 2023 6:26AM CST
Share
Police find man shot to death in car parked on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a car parked on the West side.

The call from the 300 block of West Cheryl Drive came in at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was shot by someone outside the vehicle.

They’ve gone to area homes to ask if anyone saw anything but at this point no witnesses have come forward.

Because of that, there is no description of the shooter available.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
shooting
West Side

Popular Posts

1

1 teen dead, another wounded in shooting near San Antonio playground
2

Bexar County Offices closed Friday afternoon for active shooter training
3

San Antonio Police investigate shooting at Northwest side shopping center. Victim in critical condition
4

San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends
5

San Antonio couple gets engaged on Good Morning America