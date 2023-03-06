Police find man shot to death in car parked on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found in a car parked on the West side.

The call from the 300 block of West Cheryl Drive came in at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.

Investigators say the victim was shot by someone outside the vehicle.

They’ve gone to area homes to ask if anyone saw anything but at this point no witnesses have come forward.

Because of that, there is no description of the shooter available.

The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.