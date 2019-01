SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Emergency crews have surrounded a Northwest Side health facility.

Police were called to San Antonio Behavioral Healthcare Hospital on Huebner Road near Eckhert Road around 4:30 this morning. The call was listed as a bomb threat, but the investigation could involve a suspicious package.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 5 this morning. Seven crews, including a hazmat unit, responded.

Entrances were blocked as the investigation continued.