Police: Four in custody following standoff on San Antonio’s East Side

Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A developing story from San Antonio’s East Side, where what started as a traffic stop turned into a standoff with police.

KSAT-12 is reporting that Texas DPS and Texas Rangers were trying to get a vehicle to stop at around 7:20 Sunday night.

The driver led officers to a home on Bee Street, where 4 people ran into a house and refused to come out.

They stayed inside for nearly 3 and a half hours until they were taken into custody at around 11 o’clock.

The names of the 3 men and 1 woman haven’t been released and police haven’t said why they refused to pull over.

The investigation continues.