Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Associated Press
Jun 15, 2022 @ 5:06am

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) – Police have revealed the identity of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp.

In a Tuesday statement, Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a Monday morning gunfight at the Duncanville Fieldhouse.

The police said no other information would be released at this time, including a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers.

No children, staff or police were injured in the incident involving the handgun-wielding man.

TAGS
daycare shooter Duncanville texas
