Police identify San Antonio Mother killed in front of children
KTSA News/Katy Barber — San Antonio police respond to the scene of a shooting where a mother was killed while getting ready to take her children to school
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have identified the woman that was shot and killed as she was getting ready to take her three children to school on Monday morning.
Samantha Lopez, 28, was reportedly shot in the vehicle outside of her home at an apartment complex on the northeast side of town.
Police said her children, ages 10, six and two, were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police said Lopez’s estranged husband was in custody and being questioned on Monday after a witness reported he was seen just before Lopez was shot. Police Chief Bill McManus said the estranged husband had violated multiple protective orders since 2018 and was out on bond at the time of the shooting. Officials are still investigating and no arrests have been made.
Police reported the children are in the custody of their grandmother and no injuries were reported.
“I can’t express the outrage that something like this could happen after our involvement with this individual so many times.,” McManus said Monday. “… I mean it’s clearly written on the wall what’s going on here. And yet again, here we are.”
McManus said there has to be a concerted effort across the community to help keep victims of family violence safe and to help them feel safe.
“If we can’t do that, then we’ve failed as a criminal justice system,” McManus said.