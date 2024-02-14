KTSA KTSA Logo

Police identifying man killed during Stone Oak shootings, no arrests made

By Christian Blood
February 14, 2024 11:41AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying two victims involved in a Tuesday shooting in Stone Oak.

KSAT-12 is reporting Joseph Hines, 46, was the man found dead in the 900 block of Cheyenne Creek just before 10 a.m. His 23-year-old daughter was also shot before she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The official cause of death is not being released, but SAPD reported Tuesday Hines had a gunshot wound.

At last report, police were talking to a 50-year-old woman confirmed as Hines’s wife and the mother of the daughter.

There is word on whether or not the woman has any involvement in the gunfire.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

