Police in Cibolo searching for man suspected of stealing trailers from storage facility

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Cibolo are hoping you can help them locate a man they believe stole some trailers from a storage facility.
The trailers were taken April 25 from Wood’s Storage on FM 1103.
The trailers have been recovered but now the search is on for the suspected thief.
Police have released a couple of images of a man in a white Chevrolet 2500 Silverado.
The truck has a truck bed tool box and black fender guards and was caught on video at the storage facility entrance.
If you recognize the truck or the driver, get in touch with the Cibolo Police Department at 210-659-1999 or call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).