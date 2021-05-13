Police in Live Oak arrest Dallas man wanted for murder
Photo: Live Oak Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police have arrested a Dallas man wanted for murder.
Officers received a tip that 33 year old Salvador Rubio was in the Live Oak area.
The tipster told police Rubio had been seen at a home on Sandpiper Drive but he was eventually captured without incident early Wednesday morning at a home on Lending Oaks.
Turns out his family was helping him hide from the law.
He was picked up in a joint effort involving several area police agencies and was transferred to the Bexar County jail.