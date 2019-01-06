Police in San Marcos shoot, kill Canyon Lake man with pellet pistol

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a man in San Marcos pulled what was believed to be a gun on police officers Friday, and was shot and killed.

The city of San Marcos said in a Saturday statement that authorities received reports around 9:30 p.m. of a man shooting a handgun who was later seen climbing into a fleeing vehicle.

Two officers conducted a traffic stop and the passenger climbed out.

He initially heeded orders to raise his hands. But he then reached for his waistband and began pulling upward what was later to be determined “a pellet pistol manufactured to look identical to a semi-automatic handgun.”

Both officers opened fire, killing 27-year-old John Richard Camacho of Canyon Lake, Texas. The vehicle’s driver wasn’t injured and is cooperating with the investigation.