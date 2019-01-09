Police in Schertz are searching for a pair of purse thieves

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police in Schertz are looking for a pair of thieves who broke into vehicles and stole some purses.

Just before 7 o’clock Tuesday night, witnesses reported two black men were breaking into cars parked at the Schertz YMCA.

Police were making their way to the scene when they spotted the men driving away. When Officers tried to stop the car, the men sped off before crashing in the area of Hackerville and Schaefer Roads.

But the men jumped out of the car and ran off and Police haven’t been able to locate them.

Officers did manage to retrieve several stolen purses and other items from the car and returned many of them to the owners.

Police continue to look for the men and in the meantime, they urge residence to hide any belongings left in your car and make sure you lock all the doors.