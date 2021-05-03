Police investigate fatal shooting at a Leon Valley apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Leon Valley police are on the lookout for whoever fatally shot a man at an apartment complex Sunday morning.
At around 7:30 A.M., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Vista del Rey Apartments on Evers Road.
Police found a 35-year-old man who had been shot.
He was brought to a local hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
His name hasn’t been released.
Investigators don’t have a lot of information to work on and the search for the shooter continues.