Police investigate fatal shooting at Terrell Hills apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting on the Northeast side.
KSAT-12 reports officers got a call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of Harry Wurzbach Road in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning.
They arrived at an apartment complex to find a woman in her early 30’s had been shot in the upper torso.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say five people were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but two of them ran off before police arrived. Two more have been detained for questioning.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released but police did say she was not a resident of the apartment complex.
There was no weapon found at the scene and no arrest have been made.