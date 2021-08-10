Police investigate fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting death on the Southeast side.
Officers were called at around 10:45 P.M. Monday to a parking lot on East Southcross.
A man had been shot in the face while sitting at a gas station then drove to a nearby Dollar General parking lot.
He was on the phone with his wife at the time.
She called for help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene soon after police arrived.
Police are looking over surveillance video from businesses in the area.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.