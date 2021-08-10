      Weather Alert

Police investigate fatal shooting in San Antonio parking lot

Don Morgan
Aug 10, 2021 @ 5:56am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting death on the Southeast side.

Officers were called at around 10:45 P.M. Monday to a parking lot on East Southcross.

A man had been shot in the face while sitting at a gas station then drove to a nearby Dollar General parking lot.

He was on the phone with his wife at the time.

She called for help but the man was pronounced dead at the scene soon after police arrived.

Police are looking over surveillance video from businesses in the area.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

TAGS
parking lot shooting San Antonio
Popular Posts
SAPD Video: Teen calls police on himself and dies
$1.1 million in fentanyl-laced pills seized in San Antonio
Olympic Gold Medal Winner from Texas loves living in the U-S-A, says she's buying her mother a food truck
South Texas woman hits jackpot at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino
Man shot while walking in San Antonio neighborhood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On